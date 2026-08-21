Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has leaked a week before its release

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Leak week continues, it appears. After we saw what is looking more and more like Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay early thanks to a leaker pushing their own cryptocurrency, and then seeing The Duskbloods leak early due to a mistake around an embargo, it seems like something is in the air, as now Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has leaked a week before release.

It's unclear how players have got access to the game, but from Reddit posts across various forums (thanks, Insider Gaming), it becomes increasingly clear that some on PC are playing already. This is a nightmare scenario for the developers, and players too will have to keep an eye out for spoilers online. It might be worth muting the game's title on your social media feeds, but at least on the Plague Tale Reddit community, mods are banning any form of leaks posted.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a bit of a departure from the series' previous iterations. It's a prequel, set during the Minoan period, and sees us follow the story of Sophia. Moreover, it's going to focus primarily on a more action-oriented combat experience.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy releases on the 27th of August for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.