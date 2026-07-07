Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has gone gold and is ready for launch at the end of August

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Considering the absolute minefield that is September and October 2026 when it comes to video game launches, we never had much doubt about Asobo Studio's Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy abdicating its late August launch window. However, on this front, we now have an update that all but locks the launch date in for good.

The developer has revealed Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has "gone gold" and is therefore 'complete'. Going gold refers to the moment a game is ready to be printed onto a disc and therefore is in a state that the studio is happy to launch it in. Naturally, as digital is far more prevalent than it was even a decade ago, a game doesn't need to be properly complete at the gold status as a day one patch and such can arrive and improve the title further.

Still, this news all but locks Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy into its August 27 launch date, with the game set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. For more on the game, don't miss our recent hands-on preview.