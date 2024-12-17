Resolve becomes latest organisation to leave Rocket League eSports

HQ

Another organisation has dropped out of the Rocket League 2025 season following changes Epic Games and Psyonix have made to the iconic multiplayer game. While Rocket League's popularity continues, recent changes revolving around Epic and Psyonix's approach to eSports have been seen as controversial.

With changes to third-party events and contracts given to teams to promote Rocket League eSports, bigger organisations will see immediate benefits, while smaller teams are left to struggle. It has led to the tough decision of some organisations to drop out of the upcoming season.

Resolve COO Jeff Simpkins wrote that "Unfortunately, Resolve will not be returning to Rocket League for 2025 barring a miracle or significant changes from Epic. Right now, it's completely unsustainable for organisations and becoming more so for players, too"

