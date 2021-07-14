Resolution Games closes one of the largest funding rounds by a VR games studio

Resolution Games, a Swedish virtual reality developer has announced that it has closed one of the largest funding rounds by a VR games studio, a round of funding that totalled $25 million, bringing the company's total to over $38 million. This round of funding was co-led by Qualcomm Ventures LLC and Bitkraft Ventures, followed by Knutsson Holdings AB, with other investors including GV, MizMaa, GP Bullhound, Partech, Creandum, Initial Capital, Bonnier Ventures and Sisu Game Ventures.

"We see vast potential in VR and that the market is maturing," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "We want to up the game and standard for quality to ensure VR users have the best possible experience, and that VR games not just meet - but surpass - the potential from what we've seen on other platforms like PC and console."

Resolution Games is known for developing live-service VR titles, a style of game we don't see all that often on the platform. Between games such as Demeo, Blaston, and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, the studio has plenty of games under its banner, each of which are supported to this day.

Resolution Games has also used this occasion to announce that Malte Barth, one of the founding partners of Bitkraft Ventures (one of the investors in Resolution in this round of funding) will be joining the board of directors for the company.

Barth stated in the press release, "The company's vision around VR multiplayer casual and competitive gameplay is truly groundbreaking, and we are excited to work with Tommy and his seasoned team to support the next level of growth as the studio continues to bring highly immersive and engaging VR and AR experiences to the world."

The funding is expected to see Resolution be able to further invest in expanding its IPs and will help further grow the VR games market.