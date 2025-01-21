Resident Evil Zero Remake and film adaptation reported to be in the works

It looks like Capcom has big plans for the now almost 30-year-old Resident Evil Zero, as notorious Resident Evil insider DuskGolem has now claimed that both a remake of the game as well as a film adaptation are in the works. Screen Gems and Constantin Films, who hold the film rights, are reported to be in contact with Zach Cregger, known for the excellent Barbarian, who may be in charge of directing.

As for the remake of the game, there are several significant sources that suggest that it is being planned for Switch 2, and might even be a timed-exclusive title for the platform. Of course, we should take it all with a pinch of salt, but given that we're approaching the game's 30th anniversary, it wouldn't be completely illogical for Capcom to have something big in the works to celebrate.

What are your favourite memories of Resident Evil Zero?