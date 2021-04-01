Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been pushed back to November 24, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

This week certainly seems to be the week of delays within the movie world. Earlier in the week, we reported that both Mortal Kombat and Venom: Let There Be Carnage had been delayed by one week, and now it turns out that Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City has shared a similar fate.

The much-anticipated live action movie has now been pushed back more than two months from its original date of September 3 to November 24. As of writing, no reason has been given behind the delay, which makes it all the more curious.

Are you disappointed that you'll have to wait even longer to see this reboot?

