Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City gets its first trailer

The movie opens in December in the UK.

The first trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil movie has officially landed, giving us a look at the cast in action, as well as the sorts of horror they will be facing. Set to be known as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the movie is inspired by the events of the first two games and includes a bunch of nods and recreations of iconic locations and scenes from the series, including that of the Raccoon City Police Department.

Featuring a pretty respectable cast, featuring Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin, we also have a deeper understanding of the intricacies of the plot thanks to the movie's synopsis.

"Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

As for when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will premiere, the movie will open on November 24th in the US, and on December 3rd in the UK. Check out the action-packed trailer for the movie below.

