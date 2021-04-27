Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village's gameplay demos get extended

Not in terms of how long we'll get to play, but when they'll be available.

Capcom has become known for putting time-limits on its demos, so the only somewhat surprising aspect of the announcement in the last Resident Evil Village showcase was that the gameplay demos would only be available for 24 hours. Many PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners learned the hard way that stuff like that can be really annoying the last two weekends, and so has Capcom apparently.

The Japanese company has decided to extended the availability period for Resident Evil Village's 60-minute gameplay demos on PC, PlayStation and Xbox from one to eight days. This means it'll be available from 1 AM BST / 2 AM CEST on May 2 to 1 AM BST / 2 AM CEST on May 10, so the demos will be removed three days after the game's launch.

Resident Evil Village

