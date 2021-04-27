Resident Evil Village's gameplay demos get extended

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom has become known for putting time-limits on its demos, so the only somewhat surprising aspect of the announcement in the last Resident Evil Village showcase was that the gameplay demos would only be available for 24 hours. Many PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners learned the hard way that stuff like that can be really annoying the last two weekends, and so has Capcom apparently.

The Japanese company has decided to extended the availability period for Resident Evil Village's 60-minute gameplay demos on PC, PlayStation and Xbox from one to eight days. This means it'll be available from 1 AM BST / 2 AM CEST on May 2 to 1 AM BST / 2 AM CEST on May 10, so the demos will be removed three days after the game's launch.