Resident Evil Village wouldn't have been released for PS4/Xbox One if it wasn't good enough

You're watching Advertisements

Resident Evil Village was initially only announced for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This made fans hope that it would be a true next-gen title that really used the new hardware to the fullest.

In September last year, Capcom did however reveal that Resident Evil Village is in fact also coming for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This made some people worry how these formats had affected the overall tech-level of the game as well as wonder how it will even run for the older consoles that actually released back in 2013.

In an interview over at IGN, the Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda touched upon this subject, and said:

"We developed Village as a game for next-gen hardware, but in order to make it accessible to more players, we went through a lot of trial and error to somehow provide a comparable experience on last-gen hardware. In the end, we were able to deliver a high-quality product for last-gen hardware as well. That being said, if the quality hadn't been sufficient, I don't think we would have released it."

Gamereactor's review is coming this week, as is the game which launches on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.