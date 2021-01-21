Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village will launch in May

But PlayStation 5 owners can play a demo today. We're also getting a multiplayer mode that is sure to bring some nostalgia.

Capcom usually doesn't bother hyping up upcoming streams unless there's a good reason for it, so the fact that both it, Microsoft and Sony have promoted tonight's Resident Evil show quite a lot, sure made it seem like we would get some really exciting stuff. We sure did.

Brittney Brombacher and crew did as expected, giving us a new trailer and the first gameplay walkthroughs, but also confirmed that Resident Evil Village is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on May 7. The best part, a demo called Maiden is available to play right now on PS5. This isn't a part of the actual game, but instead be a special taste of what awaits in terms of visuals, sound and atmosphere. Another demo will make its way to other platforms this Spring.

In terms of the actual game, we now know that the really tall lady is called Lady Dimitrescu, and that she has three...gifted daughters that will hunt us down like Jack in 7 and Mr. X in 2. We're also shown some of the different enemies, the new merchant, RE4's inventory system, crafting and other interesting goodies.

We also got to see why Capcom has been teasing something related to the classic games and a multiplayer test. Turns out, the teases were about the same thing: a multiplayer mode included with the game called Resident Evil Re: Verse (get it?). This will let us fight against five other players as some of the series' beloved characters in iconic locations. More detailed information about this will come later.

What do you think?

