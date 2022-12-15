Resident Evil Village VR launches alongside PS VR2 on February 22

HQ

Back in June, Sony announced that Resident Evil Village would be getting a VR mode compatible with the upcoming PS VR2.

Now Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village VR will launch the same day as the PS VR2, February 22, 2023, and it will be completely free to download for all owners of the main game.

"Making full use of the PlayStation VR2, you'll be wholly immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality as if everything you see is actually there," writes Kanda Tsuyoshi, Producer at Capcom, over at the PlayStation Blog.

"3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons."

Unfortunately, a Capcom spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge that the VR mode will only cover the main campaign, so the Mercenaries mode and story expansion Shadows of Rose won't be compatible with the PS VR2 headset.