Resident Evil Village to get a new story DLC this October

As was revealed during the Capcom showcase last night, Resident Evil Village fans can look forward to an all-new story DLC coming to the game this October. Known as the Shadows of Rose DLC, this as the name suggests will trade Ethan Winters as a protagonist for his daughter Rose Winters.

While Capcom has been keeping story beats quite close to the chest, we do know thanks to a post credits scene in the base game that Rose will be a teenager in the DLC, and that Ethan may actually be alive following the conclusion of the main story.

Otherwise, unlike the core narrative, this DLC will be played solely in third-person, a feature that will even be able to be used in the base game when playing as Ethan as well.

To add to this, the Shadows of Rose DLC will also bring the Mercenaries mode to the game, which will feature a variety of other playable characters from the core narrative, including Lady Dimitrescu herself.

This DLC will launch on October 28, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, at the same time that the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition debuts, which includes the main game and this post-launch content.