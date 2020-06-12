Resident Evil Village takes place 7 years after Resident Evil 7

The world has been buzzing about the upcoming Resident Evil game all year, and these online rumblings have also been covered by Gamereactor.

Resident Evil Village was finally revealed during Sony's PlayStation 5 event, and in that event, we got to see an announcement trailer. A bit later we also got a special developer message video brought to us by the producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano. In short: pretty much all the rumours were true in the end, and this was also noticed by a known industry insider Nibel on Twitter.

Resident Evil Village takes place seven years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, where we again get to play as Ethan Winters. The gameplay is said to be more action-oriented and it has a new inventory system. We also get to see Chris Redfield again, "but not in a way you'd think". From a technical standpoint the game uses the newest version of RE Engine, and (practically) doesn't have any loading times.

Resident Evil Village is coming sometime during 2021 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More information was promised to arrive "by the end of summer".

