Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is four hours long

The upcoming Resident Evil Village expansion Shadows of Rose has always looked like a very impressive adventure, but it turns out it is actually bigger than we and most people probably expected. According to a new IGN Japan interview with director Kento Kinoshita, he reveals that the new campaign is actually four hours long.

This means it takes almost half of the time it took to complete the main story, which makes it the probably biggest Resident Evil expansion ever. And the ambitions go beyond just visiting Castle Dimitrescu, as we're also promised new locations to visit and explore when Shadows of Rose launches for all PC, Playstation, Stadia and Xbox on October 28.