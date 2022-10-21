Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose gets a story trailer

HQ

With the Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village arriving just next week, alongside the Gold Edition of the game, Capcom, as part of the Resident Evil Showcase last night, has provided a bunch of story details for the post-launch addition.

Shown via a new story trailer, this expansion will see Rose Winters looking for a way to remove the powers that the Megamycete in her body provides, all so she can live the life of a normal person. As you'd expect this isn't a simple feat, and soon Rose finds herself in Castle Dimitrescu and being hunted by new monsters and what seems to be The Duke.

Take a look at the story trailer for yourself below, ahead of Shadows of Rose arriving on October 28.