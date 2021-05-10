Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village sets new concurrent record for the series on Steam

It's the first RE game to surpass 100,000 concurrent players on the platform.

Did you buy and play Resident Evil Village on Steam during the weekend? You really, really weren't alone doing this, as it actually managed to get more than 100 000 concurrent players according to Steam DB, something no game in the series has ever done before.

This was noticed by the analyst Benji-Sales, who tweeted:

"Resident Evil 8 Village is the first Resident Evil game ever to surpass over 100,000+ peak concurrent players on Steam

It's also 25k+ players higher than the previous franchise record set by Resident Evil 2 Remake

Looking like yet another highly successful launch for Capcom."

Have you played Resident Evil Village yet, and what do you think about it?

Resident Evil Village

