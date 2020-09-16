Resident Evil Village receives chilling new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom stopped by during tonight's PlayStation 5 showcase to offer us another look at Resident Evil Village.

Instead of showing footage running on the PS5 hardware, as Sony did for its upcoming titles, we instead got a closer look at the story of the game. The chilling trailer tells a storybook tale of a daughter and her mother who end up getting into a fair amount of trouble out in the woods. We were also showed further glimpses of the chilling snow-covered village and some of the zombie-like creatures that lurk within its walls - pretty scaring stuff! You can watch the new trailer above.

No release date was revealed here either other than a vague release date of 2021. It should be noted though that earlier this month we learned that the title will be receiving some stage time during Tokyo Game Show, so perhaps we can learn more about the upcoming title then.