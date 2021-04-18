Resident Evil Village: Playthrough of the first gameplay demo

You're watching Advertisements

Back in January, PlayStation 5 owners got the opportunity to play an exclusive demo of Resident Evil Village. I obviously just had to try this because it wasn't a part of the game, but a separate story meant to highlight the game's atmosphere, parts of the castle and some of the antagonists. You can see how that turned out here. Then, on Thursday, Capcom announced that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners would get early access to parts of the game's upcoming gameplay demos today. The first one is set in the village, and gives us thirty minutes to get through it or at least as far as we can. Yours truly is far too fond of exploring every single corner in an area, so I didn't manage to get to the very end. You can see why in my playthrough on the PlayStation 5 with ray tracing enabled below.