English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village: Playthrough of the first gameplay demo

Thirty minutes of exploring, killing of werewolf-looking creatures and praying.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Back in January, PlayStation 5 owners got the opportunity to play an exclusive demo of Resident Evil Village. I obviously just had to try this because it wasn't a part of the game, but a separate story meant to highlight the game's atmosphere, parts of the castle and some of the antagonists. You can see how that turned out here. Then, on Thursday, Capcom announced that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners would get early access to parts of the game's upcoming gameplay demos today. The first one is set in the village, and gives us thirty minutes to get through it or at least as far as we can. Yours truly is far too fond of exploring every single corner in an area, so I didn't manage to get to the very end. You can see why in my playthrough on the PlayStation 5 with ray tracing enabled below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Resident Evil Village

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy