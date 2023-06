HQ

Earlier this year, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village had surpassed 7,9 million copies sold when the last fiscal year ended on March 31, so today's announcement isn't surprising.

Capcom reveals Resident Evil Village has sold more than 8 million copies now. While this is a fantastic milestone, it probably also means the game won't be able to catch up to Resident Evil 6's 8,6 million or Resident Evil 5's 8,7 million.

