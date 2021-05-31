Resident Evil Village has sold more than 4 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since its predecessor Resident Evil 7 rolled out, after 4 years of wait , the latest entry of the RE series, Resident Evil Village, was finally released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC and Stadia earlier this month.

The game shipped 3 million units less than a week after its initial launch. Now, according to its developer/publisher Capcom, the shipments of Resident Evil Village just surpassed 4 million (digital copies included). For a game that hasn't even been 1 month old, this is a major milestone and definitely impressive.

