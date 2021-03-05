Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village has ray-tracing with AMD Radeon

No word from Nvidia just yet.

AMD has joined forces with Capcom as the upcoming Resident Evil Village will have ray-tracing when using AMD cards (nothing announced for Nvidia yet, unfortunately), supporting AMD FidelityFX.

In a short video posted on Twitter, we get to see some examples of what the RX 6700 XT has to offer when it comes to both reflections and real-time lighting effects. As you might expect, it adds a lot of realistic immersion to the already eerie mansion we'll get to visit when the game launches on May 7.

Besides PC, Resident Evil Village is also coming for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Resident Evil Village

