Resident Evil Village has ray-tracing with AMD Radeon

AMD has joined forces with Capcom as the upcoming Resident Evil Village will have ray-tracing when using AMD cards (nothing announced for Nvidia yet, unfortunately), supporting AMD FidelityFX.

In a short video posted on Twitter, we get to see some examples of what the RX 6700 XT has to offer when it comes to both reflections and real-time lighting effects. As you might expect, it adds a lot of realistic immersion to the already eerie mansion we'll get to visit when the game launches on May 7.

Besides PC, Resident Evil Village is also coming for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.