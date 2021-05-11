Resident Evil Village has already shipped over 3 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

We're only in May and 2021 has already proved to be tremendous year for Capcom. It was revealed earlier in the year that Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise had shifted 6 million copies and now it has been announced that Resident Evil Village has shipped 3 million units. Due to Village, the total shipments for the Resident Evil series now exceed 100 million.

In other news, it was recently revealed that Village had set new records for the series on Steam. Over the weekend, the latest installment saw a record-breaking 100,000 concurrent players, which is 25,000 higher than the previous record set by Resident Evil 2 Remake.

You can take a look at our recent review for Resident Evil Village here.