Resident Evil Village global sales surpassed 4.5 million copies

Earlier via Resident Evil's official Twitter account, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village, the latest installment of RE series, has sold more than 4.5 million units in total (digital sales and physical shipments combined together) globally.

Last time we checked, the game had already sold 4 million copies (reported in late May), which means Village had 500,000 more copies sold within just a month after that.

No doubt at all, this marks one more success for Capcom since the game is only 2-month-old, if the game hits another milestone for sales real soon - we wouldn't even be surprised.

