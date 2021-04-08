Resident Evil Village gameplay and demo set for next Thursday

You're watching Advertisements

Three weeks ago, Capcom said we'd get a second Resident Evil stream filled with exciting announcement some time in April. Now we know exactly when.

The Japanese company has announced that the next Resident Evil Showcase will start at 11 PM BST on April 15 / 12 AM CEST on April 16. We're told there will be a new Resident Evil Village trailer and some gameplay footage, as well as "some surprises". An example of the latter is definitely the gameplay demo, but can we expect more than that? Some of you have speculated that the Resident Evil 4 remake could be revealed, but I fear that's far too early. Could be wrong though.

What we don't have to wait for is Resident Evil Re:Verse's open beta, as that's available right now, so use this weekend to see if Capcom finally succeeds in making multiplayer interesting in the Resident Evil universe.