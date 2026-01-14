Resident Evil Village confirmed for PlayStation Plus Extra

HQ

We're six weeks away from the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, so it's no surprise to learn that Capcom and Sony are teaming up to increase hype for the game by giving even more players the chance to play the last mainline game in the series for "free".

Sony has confirmed that the leaks were true, which means that Resident Evil Village is the big headliner for games added to the PlayStation Plus collection on Tuesday. It doesn't come alone, however, as we'll also get A Little to the Left, Art of Rally, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Darkest Dungeon II, Expeditions: A MudRunner, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and The Exit 8.

PS Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to redeem Ridge Racer on top of the aforementioned games, so what do you think about the first additions in 2026?