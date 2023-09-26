Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village comes to iOS next month

Soon you will be able to experience Ethan Winters' latest adventure on your iPhone and iPad.

At the reveal of the iPhone 15 line, Apple announced that various recent PC and console games would be coming to iOS systems very soon, with this including Death Stranding and a few Resident Evil games. To this end, we now know when iPhone and iPad users can play Resident Evil Village.

Because as part of a listing on Capcom's website it's revealed that Resident Evil Village will be landing on iPhone and iPad on October 30, 2023. Granted, there will be steep requirements to play and access the game, as you will need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a 3rd Generation iPad Pro or newer, all running on iOS 17.0 or later.

Essentially, if you don't have one of the latest Apple devices, you won't be able to experience Ethan Winters' most recent adventure on mobile.

Resident Evil Village

