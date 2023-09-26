Resident Evil Village comes to iOS next month

HQ

At the reveal of the iPhone 15 line, Apple announced that various recent PC and console games would be coming to iOS systems very soon, with this including Death Stranding and a few Resident Evil games. To this end, we now know when iPhone and iPad users can play Resident Evil Village.

Because as part of a listing on Capcom's website it's revealed that Resident Evil Village will be landing on iPhone and iPad on October 30, 2023. Granted, there will be steep requirements to play and access the game, as you will need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a 3rd Generation iPad Pro or newer, all running on iOS 17.0 or later.

Essentially, if you don't have one of the latest Apple devices, you won't be able to experience Ethan Winters' most recent adventure on mobile.