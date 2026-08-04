Resident Evil Veronica surpasses 2 million wishlists

Resident Evil Veronica was announced during Summer Game Fest earlier this year and is currently scheduled for a release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC in 2027.

Capcom has now revealed on X, that the game has been wishlisted more than two million times across all platforms. It certainly appears that players are eagerly anticipating Capcom's latest remake.

Resident Evil Veronica is a remake of Resident Evil: Code: Veronica, which originally launched for the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. At the time, it marked a significant technical shift for the series.

There is still no exact release date for Resident Evil Veronica, with Capcom only confirming the game is currently slated to launch sometime in 2027.