Resident Evil Veronica has reached a million wishlists after only one week

Ever since the remake of Resident Evil 3 was released, fans have been hoping for a makeover of the Dreamcast classic Resident Evil - Code: Veronica. At the time, Capcom went with Resident Evil 4 instead (which very few people were upset about), but after months of rumors, it was confirmed last week that Capcom has listened.

The next remake is simply titled Resident Evil Veronica and is set to be released in 2027. Now, Capcom is providing very clear proof of just how highly anticipated Code: Veronica actually has been, noting on Bluesky that it has already reached one million wishlist entries - just one week after it was announced.

This can be compared to the immensely successful and best-selling Resident Evil Requiem, which last year took three weeks to achieve what Resident Evil Veronica accomplished in a third of the time.

So, a great deal points to the seemingly invincible Capcom heading toward yet another smash hit.