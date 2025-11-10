Resident Evil: Survival Unit will launch next week

It has been confirmed that the Resident Evil mobile game, known as Resident Evil: Survival Unit, will be launching very, very soon. Previously affirmed for a 2025 arrival, now Capcom and development partner Joycity Corporation and publisher for this game Aniplex Inc. has revealed that the launch will happen as soon as next week.

The date has been set and it's scheduled for November 18. Yep, in eight days time, you'll be able to experience the survival horror experience on your Android or iOS device, and take advantage of the pre-launch registration bonuses that the community have acquired.

As for what to expect from this game, we're told: "Based on Capcom's iconic Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Survival Unit offers a fresh strategic experience tailored for mobile devices. The game blends the accessibility of mobile gaming with the depth of real-time strategy, allowing players worldwide to connect and compete in a new survival-themed adventure set in the Resident Evil universe."

The announcement press release does also note that the game will launch in 151 regions around the world, so you should be able to download this game rather easily when it debuts next week.

