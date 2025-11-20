Resident Evil: Survival Unit reaches one million downloads two days after release

Editor Aniplex just announced moments ago that the mobile title developed by Capcom and JoyCity Corporation, Resident Evil: Survival Unit, has reached one million cumulative downloads. A rather surprising milestone, given that the game was released just two days ago, on 18 November.

However, it seems that support for Resident Evil even in this mobile exclusive remains at an all-time high, with the game remaining the best-selling product on the App Store in 15 territories, including Japan, Germany, and the UK, and in second place in the US.

To celebrate this milestone, all players will receive a special in-game reward. By entering the promotional code "1M SURVIVORS" on the official promotional code redemption site, players will be able to redeem their reward. Please refer to the official website for detailed information on the reward items.

Have you tried Resident Evil: Survival Unit, and what did you think about it?