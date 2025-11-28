Resident Evil Survival Unit has already surpassed 2 million downloads

It only took a couple of days for Resident Evil Survival Unit to reach one million downloads on mobile platforms, showing that there is a clear interest in Capcom's famed horror series on the platform. Now, building on this, we can report that the game has hit another immensely impressive sales milestone, as it has surpassed the two million download marker.

As confirmed in a press release, following the launch ten days ago, it has now hit the marker and topped the free charts on the Google Play and App Store in certain countries like the UK, US, France, Japan, Germany, and more at the same time.

To celebrate this feat being achieved, it's been revealed that all players will be rewarded with special in-game goodies that are acquired by entering the promo code of 2M SURVIVORS via the promo code redemption site here.

Have you played Resident Evil Survival Unit yet?