Resident Evil showrunner wants to bring Lady Dimitrescu into the series

We've already reported on the fan discontent with Netflix's Resident Evil series, and have even shared our own thoughts in a review. But now, we have an idea about where the show might be going if it does get renewed by the streaming service, as showrunner Andrew Dabb has spoken with Polygon to tease the future.

"Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in. Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all. I want everything, but judiciously [and] responsibly over time."

As for how Dabb aims to bring fan-favourite characters into the show, he has said the focus will likely be on how they have changed after the outbreak.

"The question becomes, how do people change? So there are characters we haven't seen in quite a while: Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield being examples of that. How do they react in the present day to all this stuff happening?"

