Resident Evil showcase announced for Thursday

2026 is so fresh that we haven't seen any game of the year candidates launch yet, but we don't have to wait long for what many expect will be a real contender. Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on the 27th of February, and Capcom has shown lots of exciting trailers and gameplay from it. That last part doesn't mean they'll stop anytime soon. On the contrary.

Capcom confirms that a new Resident Evil showcase will start at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on the 15th of January. We're just told it'll include new details and gameplay footage for Resident Evil Requiem, but the accompanying teaser trailer makes it seem like most of the show will focus on how Leon's portions of the game will be much more action-heavy than Grace's.

Could this be where Capcom reveals and releases a demo for Resident Evil Requiem? What do you hope to see and learn more about on Thursday?