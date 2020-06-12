Resident Evil series sold more than 100 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Last night, during PS5's The Future of Gaming Show, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village, the latest game long-awaited by many RE fans and the game is finally coming in 2021.

Now, not only that, more great news regarding the RE series just got revealed as well. In a press release, Capcom announced that the Resident Evil series has exceeded 100 million units sold worldwide, which is a very impressive number.

The first game of this survival horror franchise was released way back in 1996, since then more and more players get hooked on the addicting and exhilarating gameplay of Resident Evil titles, in which the player's goal is mainly to use weapons and items to escape from some seemingly hopeless and difficult situations.

"The Resident Evil franchise has since grown into Capcom's flagship property, continuously supported by a passionate fan base from across the globe since the first title was released 24 years ago, with more than 80% of unit sales of the games coming from outside of Japan", Capcom stated.

Released in more than 250 different countries and regions, Resident Evil is the first Capcom series to surpass the 100-million-units-sold milestone. These games are so popular that there are even remakes for early titles, such as RE2 & RE3. With the recently announced Resident Evil Village, we can expect Resident Evil to keep thriving in the foreseeable future.

Are you looking forward to Resident Evil Village?