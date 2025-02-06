Resident Evil Re:Verse will be shut down at the end of June

HQ

While it did not debut to a great reception from us, the multiplayer portion of Resident Evil Village, which was developed to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary, has remained in operation ever since the survival horror game debuted in 2022. However, that will soon no longer be the case, as Resident Evil Re:Verse will be sunset and shutdown this June.

In a post from Capcom, we're told that the game has now entered its closing down phase and that between now and June 29, it will steadily disappear from stores and lose available content.

The first big step on this road happens on March 3, when the game is ripped from online stores and also sees its purchasable DLC removed too. Then, we'll have almost four months to enjoy the game before it is officially sunset and service comes to an end on June 29. From this date, not only will the game become unavailable to play, but it will also no longer be included with purchases of Resident Evil Village.

Commenting on this decision, Capcom adds: "Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release. Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably.

"We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologize for bringing you this disappointing news."

Granted, this is not exactly a huge surprise as while we don't know official player numbers for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game, the latest PC figures via SteamDB show that (as of the time of writing) only 13 players are in-game...

