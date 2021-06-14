Resident Evil Re:Verse is finally coming next month

The Capcom Showcase at E3 2021 just featured a very brief section on Resident Evil where it was revealed that we will finally be getting Resident Evil Re:Verse next month. No exact release date was given, aside from the fact that it will be coming in July, but considering the game was previously delayed to summer 2021, we can at least look forward to getting our mitts on this multiplayer horror experience soon.

Also revealed during the Resident Evil section was a very quick note that revealed that Capcom is working on additional Resident Evil Village DLC. The statement reads:

"By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village.

More info later."

So there we have it, where do you hope this DLC will take us. Will it focus on the events after the Village campaign, or will it instead take us elsewhere? Hopefully we will find out more sooner rather than later.