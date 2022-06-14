Resident Evil Re:Verse has yet another new release date

HQ

Capcom has officially slapped yet another release date on Resident Evil Re:Verse. As part of the Capcom Showcase last night, it was revealed that the multiplayer experience will finally be coming this October, after a variety of delays pushed it from its launching in May 2021 alongside Resident Evil Village.

As for when the multiplayer game will be arriving, Resident Evil Re:Verse will officially be landing on the same day that Village gets its Winters expansion: October 28. Meaning Resident Evil fans should be shaping up for a rather busy spooky season this year.