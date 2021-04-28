Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed to this summer

After three separate rounds of beta tests, Resident Evil Re:Verse has reportedly been delayed to summer 2021. The online shooter was originally due to release alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7, but that no longer appears to be the plan.

The delay was noted within an email sent to "Resident Evil ambassadors," and a public announcement has yet to have been made by Capcom. No exact revised release date has been released either other than a very vague release window of this summer.

Are you disappointed to hear that this one has been delayed?

Thanks, PC Gamer.