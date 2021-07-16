Resident Evil: ReVerse has been delayed from July to 2022

Despite being given another release window during the Capcom E3 2021 broadcast, the developer/publisher has now announced that Resident Evil: ReVerse will in fact not be hitting its July 2021 release date, and that it has been delayed all the way to 2022.

Quite a significant delay for a game that was slated to drop this month, but Capcom has shared a little bit of information as to why the delay has happened on Twitter.

"The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Capcom also encouraged those who purchased a boxed copy of Resident Evil: Village to claim their ReVerse code, or alternatively keep an eye on it, with the game now not coming for at least another four and half months.

This delay comes off the back off another round of unfortunate delays, including Sifu, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Ghostwire Tokyo.