Resident Evil Re:Verse comes back from the grave

HQ

It was going to be the ideal multiplayer companion to Resident Evil Village, but it wasn't quite ready and Capcom decided to take things slowly. Resident Evil Re:Verse suffered a number of delays throughout its development that pushed it from 2021 to 2022, though it looks like it's starting to see the light on Google Stadia.

PEGI, the European age rating agency, has updated the game's listing in its catalogue with a release date on Google's platform. This date is just one year after the original, May 7, 2021, on all other platforms. Those dates were never met and neither is this new one, but this move indicates that Capcom hasn't forgotten about it.

The stars are aligning, and so is the information. In the last few days, user Dusk Golem, well known for leaking details about Village long before it was announced, and other Resident Evil-related announcements, recently mentioned that "Re:Verse is news is happening very soon", so it's possible that we'll be hearing more about the title in the coming days.

Has the Japanese company finally succeeded in making a convincing formula? After several betas and delays, we hope this extra year of development has paid off.