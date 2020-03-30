Resident Evil Resistance beta delayed on PC and PS4

The Resident Evil Resistance beta went live on March 27 across platforms but was pulled from Steam and PlayStation stores due to technical issues shortly thereafter. Players were experiencing matchmaking issues and Capcom stated that it would be keeping players updated about the availability. Since then, however, not much has happened, with PlayStation and PC players getting frustrated on social media, as seen on the post regarding the delay on Twitter.

Xbox One players, however, have been able to experience the beta as scheduled, with the beta ending on the game's release day, April 3. As we're getting close to release, it's possible that the beta could run out in favour of the full release.

If you've been looking forward to Resident Evil Resistance but haven't had the option to play it, you can read our preview of the game ahead of the official review coming later this week here or check out our gameplay below.