Resident Evil Requiem's promises a story "that's more immersive than ever before"

We're still filled with excitement and awe after seeing the grand reveal of Resident Evil Requiem at the end of Summer Game Fest last week. Since then, bits and pieces of information related to the game have trickled out, including that it will support both first and third-person gameplay. The Steam page listing for the project also shares a few titbits about what to expect.

We're told that the ninth mainline instalment into the series will be offering a "heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core." On top of this, the combination of "technological advancements" and "the development team's depth of experience" will come together for a story that's filled with "rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."

As for the story and the motivations behind Grace Ashcroft's return to Raccoon City, the following is mentioned: "An intelligence analyst for the FBI who demonstrates intense focus and insight in deductive reasoning and analysis. Her mother's death shook her to the soul, making her an introvert who immerses herself in work. So she heads to the abandoned hotel alone to investigate this mysterious death."

Otherwise, the dual-perspective options are brought up again as is a promise to deliver "the series' classic survival horror through combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management."

As for when Resident Evil Requiem will arrive, the game will launch on February 27, 2026.