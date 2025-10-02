Resident Evil Requiem's bosses require acuity and are "more like Resident Evil and 2"

HQ

It obviously would have been nice to enjoy Resident Evil Requiem just in time for Halloween, but unfortunately that won't be the case. Instead, it will be released on February 27 next year.

The fact that the launch is approaching is evident from Capcom's increasing revelations about the game and its structure, and now game director Koshi Nakanishi has explained how the game's boss fights are set up. In an interview with Automaton, he says that we should not expect large-scale, intense battles against opponents that can only be defeated by heavy firepower:

"Of course, there will be boss battles. However, rather than defeating enemies in a flashy manner as you progress through the game, like in games that emphasize gun shooting action, the style is more like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, where players expand their exploration area in a closed space and overcome obstacles using their wits."

In short, it sounds like you'll need your brain cells as much as your ammunition during boss fights, which will hopefully lead to more interesting battles, rather than bullet sponges that need to be fed with hot lead. What do you think about this?