Resident Evil Requiem's Amiibo will grant the most hideous weapon skin ever

You might not be entirely convinced about Resident Evil Requiem on the Nintendo Switch 2 after watching today's Partner Showcase, but if you are still eager to experience Capcom's anticipated horror project on the portable platform, the good news is that it will soon be supported by themed Amiibos.

During the showcase, we got to learn that two Amiibos will be made available for Requiem, with each based on the protagonists for the title. The first will be Grace Ashcroft and the other will be Leon S. Kennedy, and they will both be launching in the summer.

As for what they offer when you can scan the Amiibo, we're told that this will include cosmetics like weapon skins, with Leon, for example, getting a rather hideous revolver skin that turns the weapon metallic blue with red accents for a reason that makes absolutely no sense. Catch it below. It's unclear if the Grace Amiibo will be the same or different.

There is no firm date on when these collectibles items will arrive, so stay tuned to hear more. Resident Evil Requiem will debut on February 27, 2026.