Resident Evil Requiem will be playable in both third-person and first-person view

Capcom really had us guessing during Summer Game Fest when they initially only offered a vague "Resident Evil 9 is coming" announcement from the series' producer, then, at the end of the show, they totally blew us away with the super atmospheric trailer for what's going to be the next chapter in the horror saga: Resident Evil Requiem.

Just like with Resident Evil VII and Village, it seemed that the game would once again be played entirely from a first-person perspective. Something that many of us old RE fans are not necessarily thrilled about. But thankfully, Capcom has now confirmed that you will be able to switch perspectives at any time.

As per IGN, the game's director Koshi Nakanishi said the following:

"The game will stay true to the survival horror core, but highlight a kind of thrill to the action - and I feel like these two elements are highlighted whenever you swap perspectives. For exploration and dread, first-person is the way to go, but for monster encounters, third-person feels livelier"

This is something that IGN themselves got to try out when they tested a short segment of the game.

"You can switch perspectives at any time. When I played the demo I did extensive testing in third-person mode, including while running away from Requiem's new monster. In third-person I found that the tension of hiding and running to still be there, but the fear factor was replaced somewhat with a more action-like feel. In third-person, running away from the monster felt a little more tactical than survival-horror, though given Grace's limited arsenal it was no less stressful"

This undoubtedly sounds fantastic, and hopefully will satisfy both old and new fans of the series, as well as allowing you to play exactly how you prefer.

Will you play Resident Evil Requiem in first or third-person view?