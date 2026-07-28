Resident Evil Requiem surpasses eight million copies sold, helps Capcom boost quarterly sales by over 50%

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Capcom has released its quarterly financials from the last three months ending June 2026, and as a shock to no one, its successes from the first half of the year have continued to be big hits for the developer and publisher. Both Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata have hit new sales milestones, with legacy franchises like Devil May Cry continuing to push their numbers up too.

As confirmed by Capcom's latest quarterly report, Resident Evil Requiem has now topped 8 million copies sold. The last time we got an update about Resident Evil Requiem sales was in April, when it hit 7 million copies sold. Pragmata, the Capcom game that released in that month, has now topped 2.5 million copies since launch.

When we look at other franchises Capcom's proud of this quarter, we see Devil May Cry 5 get another nod, as the game has now reached 14 million copies sold. There was a nod to increased sales of Monster Hunter games after the Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance expansion was revealed, but we didn't get any numbers on that. Interestingly as well, Dragon's Dogma 2's Dark Arisen expansion wasn't mentioned in the document, as it seems that DLC will make its biggest impact when it revitalises the original experience this autumn.