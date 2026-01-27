Resident Evil Requiem runs in 60 fps and 4K with ray tracing activated on PS5 Pro

HQ

The other day, we reported that 13% of all PlayStation 5 buyers in the US have opted for a PlayStation 5 Pro, and we suspect that the figure is roughly the same in Europe. This allows them to play more impressive versions of games released for the console, but how much better each title will be is up to the developer.

Many are probably curious about what this means for Resident Evil Requiem, which launches on February 27. Now, the game's director, Akishi Nakanishi, has revealed via the Japanese PlayStation Blog (thanks Push Square) what this means for the PlayStation 5 Pro version, and we think a lot of people will appreciate the news.

It turns out that this highly anticipated adventure (which will also be released on PC, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X) with ray tracing enabled will run at 60 frames per second with a resolution of 4K. If you turn off ray tracing, you will be able to increase the frame rate to around 90 frames per second (but it can go all the way up to 120 frames per second). In addition, support for other PlayStation features such as utilizing the capabilities of the controller and more is also promised.