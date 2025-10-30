Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village combine in Resident Evil Generation Pack

HQ

We got our first look at pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem yesterday, including new editions and extra cosmetics if you're willing to splash out. If you've not yet thrown yourself into Capcom's newer horror experiences, the three most-recent non-remake titles will be available as a bundle next year in the Resident Evil Generation Pack for the Nintendo Switch 2.

In this collection of games, you get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's gold edition, Resident Evil Village's Gold Edition, and Resident Evil Requiem. For three games, including one that'll be brand new at the time of launch on the 27th of February 2026, and two that come with all their expansions, you pay $89.99.

That's a pretty good deal, especially considering some new games on Switch 2 cost $80 alone. These are game key cards, so if you're a nut for physical releases, you might want to steer clear. Also, it's worth noting on Nintendo's store it says this deal ends on the 31st of March, 2026. That means you've only got around a month to buy the Resident Evil Generation Pack if you want it.