Resident Evil Requiem Preview: A nightmare made real

HQ

Gamescom 2025 was a peculiar affair for me, as I spent quite a minor amount of time actually playing video games and getting a taste of what some of the hottest and most anticipated projects had in store. It was because of this that the rendez-vous I had planned with Capcom to see Resident Evil Requiem was one of the most exciting parts of my schedule, a brief 30-minute appointment that I had starred, dotted, and highlighted on my calendar.

Resident Evil has had a wavy past, with it including true timeless and beloved hits like Resident Evil 2 and 4, but then also being marred with less-loved instalments like Resident Evil 5 and 6. I bring this up because recent memory of the franchise has been somewhat similar, as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard continues to impress and stand out, while Resident Evil Village sits in a more mediocre light, at least in my opinion.

Heading into the Requiem demo, the question on my mind was where the ninth mainline instalment into the series would slot onto the Resident Evil spectrum, and while it's still early doors and there is much, much more of the game we need to see before making a full judgement, the demo gave me faith that Requiem will be a top Resident Evil title once more.

HQ

This is an ad:

As for what I experienced, the demo began with new protagonist Grace Ashcroft being strapped to an old hospital bed while upside down. Grace was having her blood drained while sitting in the lowlight and waiting for a grim fate to ultimately claim her. While Grace isn't a Leon S. Kennedy and won't roundhouse kick her way out of any danger, she does have special training, skills acquired from her time working up the CIA's ranks. So, with grit and determination, and a cool head, Grace manages to free herself from this horrific situation and this is where the demo truly began.

The exact location Grace is stuck in is unclear, but it's an old-timey building filled with all the hazards and tricks that we expect from a Resident Evil location. Lights flicker, wallpaper is peeling off, there are leaks everywhere, and the darkness holds all manner of fearsome prospects. Anyone who has played a Resident Evil game will feel right at home, and that also applies to what comes next. Grace must escape and that is done in typical Resident Evil fashion; gathering keys or necessary items to open locked doors and to circumvent obstacles. For this instance, after walking down a corridor that never once felt safe and welcoming, we discover the door to the next zone is closed and to open it requires a fuse. How do we get the fuse, you ask? Easy, it's in a locked cabinet, a cabinet that can only be opened with a tool that, you guessed it, needs to be found somewhere else.

This is an ad:

So the traditional cycle that so many love and adore continues. Grace wanders around the twisted and dark corridors looking for the item she needs. She finds a lighter to help illuminate the darkness, and with this in hand, she travels into a pitch-black room with an ajar door at the end. Veteran fans know what to expect... It's here that we meet a new monster, a horrifying humanoid creature with razor sharp teeth and claws, a beast that feasts on human flesh. It's the sort of nightmare that you actually hope to find in Raccoon City, and this ignites the familiar flight response, causing Grace to flee in soul-crushing fear. But where to go? There are no other open doors, it's a dead end. Thankfully, all hope is not lost as this monster cannot exist in the light, with its flesh searing upon entering an illuminated room.

Again, another gameplay loop forms, one where Grace moves around and flees into light to save herself from a grim fate. However, this isn't all too easy as the majority of this location is plunged in darkness and the monster stalks its prey, listening for sound that could betray Grace. In a very horror trope style, while moving a crate various objects fall to the ground, scripted events that see the monster flock to Grace's location, causing her to hide with bated breath until it gives up and exits the area.

After acquiring a tool to open the cabinet, Grace goes to claim the fuse but this is where the next major trick is played, as removing the fuse means losing the light, enabling the area to become the monster's complete and unhindered domain. Naturally, Grace grabs the fuse and runs for her life down darkened corridors with only the lighter to illuminate her way, all before finding the door controls, placing the fuse, and seeing the door slowly open, hair-raisingly slowly at that, ultimately allowing Grace to squeeze through at the last moment like Indiana Jones escaping an ancient tomb. Freedom. But not quite as the monster grabs Grace's leg and drags her back into the darkness, with the final moment of the demo seeing her face disappear beyond the reach of the light, tears streaming down her cheeks.

HQ

The impression I got from playing Resident Evil Requiem is that the signature fear-factor is back in full, seeing a young and more human character fighting for her life against terror after terror. Regardless of whether you play in first or third-person, with the modes being easily hot-swapped in the settings, the horror and danger present stands out, with the use of light and sound proving to be effective tools at generating gut-wrenching fear. It's compact and claustrophobic, it's familiar in gameplay structure and style, and it's raw and terrifying in the way that all great Resident Evil games are. While this demo was only brief and didn't paint a full picture of the game, it seemed to get the hallmark traits of what we expect from this franchise correct, and if you have been searching for a true nightmare to live through, Capcom seems to have the correct pieces in place in this upcoming next chapter of the series.