Resident Evil Requiem has already been Wishlisted by over one million gamers

We've rarely seen such secrecy as there was for Resident Evil Requiem (Resident Evil 9), which was rumored to be on display during Summer Game Fest. But during the event itself, Capcom actively tried to mislead us, and even had a speech from the stage where a representative said it wasn't quite ready to be shown yet - only to announce Resident Evil Requiem as the last game of the whole show.

That was fun. And everyone seemed to be incredibly impressed with what Capcom had to show off. Media and fans alike were ecstatic, and now we've got some really nice proof of just how anticipated it is. Via Instagram, it is revealed that "over one million of you" have added the game to their Wishlist.

Resident Evil Requiem is released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - but at the time of writing, you can only add it to your Wishlist for PlayStation and Steam - which means that it is these two formats alone that have made it a potential million seller already eight months before the premiere on February 27.

All in all, there's a lot to suggest that Capcom's incredible success over the last decade will continue for a long time to come.